Investigation launched after man's body discovered in Co. Monaghan

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a man's body was discovered Co. Monaghan this morning.

Investigators attended the scene at Dunsinare, Monaghan Town after being alerted at around 7.50am.

Gardaí say they will await the results of a post-mortem examination before determining the course of their investigation.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination while Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to the discovery is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

