Investigation launched after masked men fire gunshots through door of Belfast flat
AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a group of masked men fired gunshots through the door of a home in Belfast.

The PSNI received reports that shots had been fired at the front door of a flat within a multi-occupancy apartment building in Summerhill Drive in Dunmurry last night (January 3).

The incident happened at a property in Summerhill Drive

The incident happened just before 8.30pm the police force confirmed this morning.

“Shortly before 8.30pm it was reported that three men dressed in black had entered through the communal main door to the property on Summerhill Drive,” they said.

“The trio then made their way to the second floor where three shots were fired at a flat door, breaking panes of glass.

“The suspects are then believed to have made off in the direction of Thornhill Crescent.”

They added: “The single male occupant of the flat was not injured.”

The PSNI has called on any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack and are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured footage of the suspects, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1649 03/02/25,” they said.

