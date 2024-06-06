Investigation launched after sudden deaths of two young people on same street within days of each other

POLICE are investigating after two young people died suddenly on the same street in Newry within days of each other.

A man and woman, who were both aged in their 20s, both died in the Sandys Street area of the city, the PSNI has confirmed.

Police received a report of the man’s death on Sunday evening, June 2 whilst the second report of the woman’s death was received last night (June 5).

District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “I am aware that the deaths of these two young people will cause concern in the local community.

“A post-mortem has now been completed into the man’s death and we await the results of a toxicology report to help determine the cause of death.

“A post mortem is still to be held to establish the cause of death of the woman – and we would urge people not to speculate at this time.”

He added: “I want to take this opportunity to reassure you that we, as a Police Service, will fully investigate the circumstances surrounding this loss of life, and send our sympathies to the families and friends of those involved.”