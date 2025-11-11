Investigation underway following attempted hijacking in Belfast
AN INVESTIGATION is underway after an attempted hijacking of a teenager's scooter in Belfast.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on November 9.

A group of young men approached the teenager as he was riding a scooter in the Stewartstown Road area and demanded he get off it.

Fearing they had a weapon the scooter rider fled the scene.

“Shortly before 9.30pm, it was reported that a teenage male was riding a scooter in the Stewartstown Road area when he was approached by three young males on foot,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Long explained.

“One of them, who was described as being aged approximately 16 years old, with short blonde hair and dressed in a blue puffa jacket, instructed him to get off the scooter before reaching inside his jacket," he added.

“Fearing that this was a knife the suspect was reaching for, the teenager made off to safety before calling police.”

The police force has urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch,” Det Long said.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1542 of 09/11/25.”

