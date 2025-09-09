Ireland commits €15m to humanitarian aid in ‘dangerous and volatile’ Middle East
News

Ireland commits €15m to humanitarian aid in ‘dangerous and volatile’ Middle East

THE Irish Government has committed more than €15m in funding to provide humanitarian aid to embattled nations across the Middle East.

Diaspora Minister Neale Richmond announced financial support for a range of projects today, including €6m to the UN for Yemen, €1m to the UN High Commission for Refugees for Lebanon, €1m for UNICEF’s work in Jordan and €7.7m for UNICEF, to support its work globally.

“The situation across the Middle East remains dangerous and volatile,” the Minister said.

“Last week, I visited the UAE and had a number of bilateral discussions with ministerial colleagues on how we can provide more support for the people of Gaza who are facing unimaginable conditions,” he explained.

“Humanitarian support for the people of Gaza has been and is a top priority for the Tánaiste and the Irish Government.”

So far this year, Ireland has provided €29m in support to the people of Palestine.

Further announcements of support are expected to be made in the coming weeks.

“I will announce further humanitarian support for crises across the region,” Mr Richmond said todat.

“These humanitarian announcements demonstrate Ireland’s commitment to the furthest behind first and shows our global aid footprint across the Middle East.”

He added: “We support the UN and the multilateral system.

“We are working to ensure that the UN system is reformed and ready to meet the complex crises we face today.

“Our confidence and support is demonstrated by core funding we provide to the agencies in which we have great trust, including UNICEF, the agency for children, which is continuing its heroic work in Gaza and other conflicts.”

See More: Conflicts, Funding, Ireland, Middle East, UN

Related
News 4 hours ago

Electricity prices to rise while gas prices fall in Northern Ireland

By: Mark Murphy

News 6 hours ago

Man arrested in connection with arson attack on 5G mast in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 7 hours ago

Ireland launches national office for artificial intelligence

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
News 7 hours ago

Tobacco worth €26k seized in raid at a home in Waterford

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 hours ago

Man dies after motorcycles collide on Conor Pass in Co. Kerry

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Irish banks set to launch instant mobile payment service

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Mary Lou McDonald rules out presidential run

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Salesforce announces cuts to Irish staff amid AI surge

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Appeal for information on man wanted for 2002 murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother

By: Gerard Donaghy