Ireland joins EU countries demanding Israel call off planned assault on Rafah
News

Ireland joins EU countries demanding Israel call off planned assault on Rafah

People inspect the damage to their homes following Israeli air strikes in Rafah on February 18

IRELAND is among 26 EU countries that have issued a joint statement today calling for Israel to call off a planned attack on Rafah in Gaza.

In a joint statement the foreign ministers of the EU nations shared their “deep concern” over the ongoing situation in Gaza and urged Israeli leaders not to commence a planned operation in Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering from the ongoing conflict in the region.

“We are very concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the suffering of the hostages as well as the Israeli government’s plans for a possible ground operation in Rafah, where well over a million Palestinians are currently sheltering from the fighting,” the statement, issued today, confirms.

A man is comforted by as people inspect the damage to their homes following Israeli air strikes on February 18, in Rafah, Gaza

“We recognise the right of Israel to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law, they add, “but we ask the Israeli Government not to take military action in Rafah that would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgently needed provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance.”

Yesterday Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz warned that unless Hamas frees all hostages held in Gaza by March 10, the start of Ramadan, their troops would launch a ground offensive in Rafah.

Israeli air strikes have intensified in Rafah in recent days as the nation reiterated its intent to press on with their attacks on land.

People inspect the damage to their homes following Israeli air strikes in Rafah on February 18

Today the foreign ministers from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden, issued their public statement against the Rafah offensive.

They went on to call for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

“We reiterate the importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times in line with international humanitarian law and to respect the January 26  order of the International Court of Justice, which is legally binding,” they state.

“This requires an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance.”

Hungary is the only EU member state not to sign today’s statement.

See More: EU, Israel, Palestine

Related

EU and UK agree ‘way forward’ as new Windsor Framework replaces problematic NI Protocol
News 11 months ago

EU and UK agree ‘way forward’ as new Windsor Framework replaces problematic NI Protocol

By: Fiona Audley

Northern Ireland Protocol deal hanging in the balance
News 11 months ago

Northern Ireland Protocol deal hanging in the balance

By: Mal Rogers

UK and EU make progress on Northern Ireland Protocol but ‘difficulties remain’
News 1 year ago

UK and EU make progress on Northern Ireland Protocol but ‘difficulties remain’

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Cyclist dies in hospital following horror crash on Irish road
News 9 hours ago

Cyclist dies in hospital following horror crash on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Witness appeal after pedestrian injured in ‘serious hit-and-run’
News 11 hours ago

Witness appeal after pedestrian injured in ‘serious hit-and-run’

By: Irish Post

Ten minutes with singer / songwriter George Murphy
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten minutes with singer / songwriter George Murphy

By: Irish Post

Arrests following reported kidnapping in Co. Armagh
News 2 days ago

Arrests following reported kidnapping in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin club Bohemian FC release new jersey inspired by Irish rockers Thin Lizzy
News 2 days ago

Dublin club Bohemian FC release new jersey inspired by Irish rockers Thin Lizzy

By: Gerard Donaghy