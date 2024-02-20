Ireland joins EU countries demanding Israel call off planned assault on Rafah

IRELAND is among 26 EU countries that have issued a joint statement today calling for Israel to call off a planned attack on Rafah in Gaza.

In a joint statement the foreign ministers of the EU nations shared their “deep concern” over the ongoing situation in Gaza and urged Israeli leaders not to commence a planned operation in Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering from the ongoing conflict in the region.

“We are very concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the suffering of the hostages as well as the Israeli government’s plans for a possible ground operation in Rafah, where well over a million Palestinians are currently sheltering from the fighting,” the statement, issued today, confirms.

“We recognise the right of Israel to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law, they add, “but we ask the Israeli Government not to take military action in Rafah that would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgently needed provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance.”

Yesterday Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz warned that unless Hamas frees all hostages held in Gaza by March 10, the start of Ramadan, their troops would launch a ground offensive in Rafah. Israeli air strikes have intensified in Rafah in recent days as the nation reiterated its intent to press on with their attacks on land. Today the foreign ministers from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden, issued their public statement against the Rafah offensive. They went on to call for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

“We reiterate the importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times in line with international humanitarian law and to respect the January 26 order of the International Court of Justice, which is legally binding,” they state.

“This requires an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance.”

Hungary is the only EU member state not to sign today’s statement.