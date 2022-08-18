Ireland's first LEGO store opens in in Dublin
News

Ireland's first LEGO store opens in in Dublin

A touch of Ireland can be found inside the new LEGO Dublin store.

IRELAND'S FIRST ever LEGO store has opened its doors to the public on Grafton Street in Dublin this morning.

The grand opening took place at 9am after it was announced earlier this year that the store would be coming to the capital city.

The store is spread out over two floors and covers an area of 405 square metres, with sections featuring LEGO favourites such as Star Wars and Harry Potter.

There are also Irish influences inside including a three-foot high Camogie player made entirely out of LEGO, as well as recreations of the Poolbeg Towers, Aviva Stadium and a Ha'Penny Bridge complete with two LEGO buskers.

It is the 898th store to open worldwide, with the aim of the company being to reach 986 by the end of the year.

As a safety precaution, those entering the shop are being given wristbands which permits them 30 minutes inside the store. This system will continue across the opening weekend.

“All customers will require a wrist band with an allocated time to gain access to the LEGO Store Dublin,” a spokesperson explained.

“The wrist bands can be collected directly opposite the LEGO Store on Grafton Street each day of the opening weekend from 9am.

“To ensure the safety of all customers, the LEGO Store Dublin will have 30-minute time allowances for customers to enjoy the brand-new location.”

