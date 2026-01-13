Ireland’s largest research institute will undergo major €100m expansion

A MAJOR expansion of Ireland’s largest research institute has been approved by Government.

Funding of €100m will be invested to expand the Tyndall National Institute, which is a leading European centre for research based at the University of Cork

The move is set to advance Ireland’s ambition to “lead globally in semiconductor research, innovation and advanced manufacturing” the government confirmed as it made the announcement today.

“Today’s decision marks a milestone for Ireland’s tech future," Ireland’s Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless said.

"This investment of over €100 million under the National Development Plan will significantly strengthen Ireland’s global position in cutting‑edge semiconductor research and innovation, and it will be central to driving forward our ambition to become a true Silicon Ireland.

“This expansion will reinforce Tyndall’s role as a vital bridge between world‑leading research and a dynamic, fast‑growing semiconductor industry,” he added.

“It will support breakthroughs in AI, quantum technologies and next‑generation computing - delivering economic growth, creating high‑skilled jobs and advancing Ireland’s wider knowledge‑economy ambitions.”

The Tyndall expansion is the first major project to be delivered under Minister Lawless’ recently launched research infrastructure and talent investment programme, INSPIRE.

“This project is a powerful example of collaboration between Government, UCC and Tyndall,” Minister Lawless said.

“It is a key component of the third pillar of the INSPIRE programme - our major national investment in research infrastructure and talent - which I launched with the Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation in November 2025.”

Ireland’s Enterprise Minister Peter Burke TD said he was “delighted” to support the expansion of Tyndall, which he was described as a “key element of our national semiconductor infrastructure”.

“Tyndall’s expansion is one of the key objectives of Silicon Island: Ireland’s National Semiconductor Strategy, namely to build on our strong semiconductor ecosystem,” he said.

“Tyndall already contributes enormously to Ireland’s RDI and competitiveness in the semiconductor sector, a strategically important sector for Ireland and the EU.

“This expansion is a major step in further realising our ambitions to strengthen our research capacity, promoting a robust national talent pipeline and industry partnerships in the semiconductor sector.

“It will help cement Ireland as a global research and innovation leader across the semiconductor value chain and in the application of semiconductors in the green and digital transitions.”

The expansion programme will double the physical size and footprint of Tyndall.

“As one of Ireland’s leading research-intensive institutions, Quantum and Photonics forms a key pillar of UCC’s ambitious Futures strategy,” Professor John O’Halloran, who is President of University College Cork, said.

He added: “This investment today in Tyndall aligns with this vision and allows us to attract global talent who will develop the next generation of semiconductor technology, driving economic growth within a world-class facility.

“We are deeply appreciative of this support and endorsement of our plans for the future.”

The expansion project is set to be delivered over a three-year period.