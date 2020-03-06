Irish boy, 12, dies after falling over bannister at Dublin primary school
A TWELVE-YEAR-OLD schoolboy lost his life last Wednesday following a tragic accident at a Dublin primary school last month.

Sixth class pupil Blaise Cunningham died after falling over a staircase bannister at St Brigid’s National school in Castleknock, North Dublin.

He is understood to have fallen 12-feet from the second floor of the tow-storey building to the ground below, sustaining severe brain and back injuries.

The incident occurred as the children were leaving class to go home at the end of a school day.

Blaise was rushed to hospital and fought for his life for two weeks, with his family at his bedside, but sadly succumbed to his injuries last week.

"It was a freak accident," a source told the Irish Mirror.

"The children were just leaving school at the end of the day."

Blaise, who was described as a "popular, sport-loving student" was laid to rest on Saturday after his funeral at St Vincent’s Castleknock College chapel.

The source added: “It’s quite traumatic and local residents have been holding a minute’s silences for him at various meetings. Everybody is very upset and the wider community are very sad.

"For the school in particular and the principal is teaching there 40 years and a lot of people would have had him down through the years.

"It's very upsetting for the school and for the staff that such a freak accident could happen on the grounds."

