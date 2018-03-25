Irish coastal town celebrating after €5.6million lotto win confirmed

A SMALL town in Ireland is celebrating this morning after a €5.6million lottery win was confirmed.

The search is now on in the coastal town of Crosshaven in Co. Cork for the lucky winner.

A Lotto Quick Pick ticket was sold in the town's Centra store.

Owner Bernard Lynch, who is currently on his Easter holidays in Lanzarote, said they were delighted with the news.

"We just can't believe it, what a win," he said after getting a call from the National Lottery last night.

WE HAVE A WINNER! One ticket sold in Co #Cork has matched all 6 numbers and won tonight's #Lotto Jackpot of €5,685,384 🎇😀🎆 Players can check their tickets In-App or at https://t.co/rqAmbBAhxb pic.twitter.com/vk4fD7MD0x — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) March 24, 2018

He said celebrations have been well underway in the town since the new broke of the life-changing sum of money had been won.

The winning numbers were 2,17, 24,25,35,40 and bonus number 36.