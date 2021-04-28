Irish company looking to hire NAKED cleaners - and they'll pay a whopping €150 an hour
CHEEKY!

So an Irish company is looking to hire people to clean houses in the nude, and they'll pay rather handsomely too.

Be honest, we've all thought of doing it. I'm not talking about a full-blown sofa-out-on-the-lawn type dirt-purge, just 30 seconds of washing up with everyone out the house and the curtains drawn.

No ... I'm the only one?

Well anyway, for €150 an hour, who wouldn't be tempted?

That's more than the average pilot, orthodontist or underwater welder makes! So don't forget to gloat to all your underwater welder friends!

The creatively named Naked Cleaners Ireland are offering adults of all ages, shapes and sizes to sign up. And if you don't fancy being totally nude, you can go topless or dress up in lingerie instead, for mouthwatering rates.

Here's what's an offer:

  • Naked - €150/hour
  • Topless - €100/hour
  • Lingerie/uniform - €75/hour

Better yet, you get to keep 100% of your earnings and you're free to handle all the bookings yourself.

If you're a student or an OAP, you can get a 20% straight off the bat too!

Job roles are available all over the country, and applicants should be prepared to do a number of different cleaning duties like dusting, vacuuming, making beds, sweeping and cleaning windows.

Because let's be honest, everything's better when you're naked. Except for high-jumping ... and going for dinner with your in-laws. But apart form those two things!

Oh well, if you don't fancy doing it yourself, I guess you could always hire one instead.

For more information about the job, click here.

