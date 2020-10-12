Irish court rejects extradition of Ian Bailey to France over murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

THE High Court in Ireland has rejected an attempt by French authorities to extradite Ian Bailey for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Bailey was facing a third extradition process to France, in relation to the death of Ms Toscan du Plantier whose badly beaten body was found outside her holiday home in Schull, Co. Cork in December 1996.

A European arrest warrant was issued for Bailey in May last year after French courts found him guilty of murdering the French film producer.

Bailey was convicted in absentia, and his solicitors have dismissed the legitimacy of their findings ever since, describing the proceedings as a 'show trial'.

On Monday, Mr Justice Burns delivered the judgment at the High Court in Dublin and ruled that the 63-year-old would not be surrendered to France following a European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

Advertisement

Mr Bailey’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said his client is "extremely relieved" at the court's decision.

Bailey has repeadedly denied any involvement in the murder Ms du Plantier.

The former journalist has been investigated by gardai, but was never prosecuted in Irish courts.

Speaking outside the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this afternoon, Mr Buttimer said: "The impact on his life of the entire situation has been extremely challenging for him for the last 24 years."

"The matter is not of course finalised because the judgment is to be formalised and the state then has to take a decision whether they intend to proceed further," he added.