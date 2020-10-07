AN IRISH girl has won a competition to create the best custom kit for Premier League football club Manchester City.

Nine-year-old Lucy Beth Duffy, from Dublin, saw her fetching pink and sky-blue design beat off the competition in a contest that was launched back in May.

More than 1,000 entries were received, which were then whittled down to a shortlist of four, with Lucy's design chosen as the overall winner.

To celebrate, Man City's kit manufacturer Puma created a limited edition of the shirt with Lucy's name on the back and superstar striker Sergio Aguero sent her a video message to announce her victory.

Lucy and her family are huge City fans, and are apparently frequent visitors to the Etihad Stadium, despite living in Ireland.

They've even got a City-themed 'cave' in their house decorated in the club's memorabilia.

Lucy even got a shout out from Aguero on social media.

"Congratulations Lucy Beth," the Argentinian wrote on Twitter.

Speaking to RTÉ News, she explained her idea for the winning design.

"I thought they already had stripes so I thought the stripes coming in would be cool and I did blue and pink for a pop of colour," Lucy said.

Her family and even her school's principal are big Man City supporters, so it's fair to Lucy isn't the only one getting excited.

"They [my family] love Man City so this is such a great thing to happen," she said

"I couldn't think of any words to say. I was just so shocked."