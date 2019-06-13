Irish government making ‘a charade’ of climate change promises after spending €86 million on ducking emission targets
News

Irish government making ‘a charade’ of climate change promises after spending €86 million on ducking emission targets

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has been accused of making ‘a charade’ of its climate change promises by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

They’ve spent €86.6 million on purchasing emission space from other countries, which allows them to undercut the international carbon emissions target of a 16% reduction.

Ireland is currently operating at just a 13% reduction, and the PAC believe that a further €66.5 million of taxpayer money will need to be spent in order to buy the country out of renewable energy targets before the end of the year.

Under repeatedly stated international climate change targets, countries across the world have been asked to cut down their carbon emissions and pollution levels, with a 16% reduction by 2020 outlined.

But countries who struggle to reach those targets can buy emission space from countries whose emissions are far lower, effectively having them cover their emission targets.

With Ireland currently failing to meet the targets, at 13%, international auctions suggest that the going rate for a percentage point is €22.5 million, meaning that another €66.5 million will need to be raised before the nation can pass.

Advertisement

“This is horrific,” said PAC chairman and Fianna Fail TD Sean Fleming.

“I want everybody interested in climate change to know it is a charade what we are doing, we shouldn’t have to spend taxpayers’ money to buy our way out, we should be doing the right thing in the first place.”

The figures emerged as the Government continues to finalise its cross-departmental climate change plan, and just days after former US secretary of state John Kerry told an audience in Cork on Monday that governments are failing to take the climate change crisis seriously.

Earlier this year, Ireland became just the second nation in Europe to declare a ‘climate emergency’.

See More: Carbon Emissions, Carbon Footprint, Climate Change, Emissions, Irish Climate Crisis, Irish Government, PAC, Public Accounts Committee

Related

D-Day veteran, 97, reunited with long-lost French sweetheart, 92, over 75 years after they fell in love during World War II
News 5 hours ago

D-Day veteran, 97, reunited with long-lost French sweetheart, 92, over 75 years after they fell in love during World War II

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish Rail are giving 25 years of free travel to baby girl who was born on Galway to Dublin train
News 20 hours ago

Irish Rail are giving 25 years of free travel to baby girl who was born on Galway to Dublin train

By: Harry Brent

Deaths of three homeless people over six weeks in Cork dubbed ‘scandalous’
News 21 hours ago

Deaths of three homeless people over six weeks in Cork dubbed ‘scandalous’

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Doonbeg tourism bookings 'soaring by 30%' after visit by US President Donald Trump
News 4 hours ago

Doonbeg tourism bookings 'soaring by 30%' after visit by US President Donald Trump

By: Aidan Lonergan

Robbie Keane: ‘Don’t pigeon-hole Troy Parrott as the next me’
Sport 19 hours ago

Robbie Keane: ‘Don’t pigeon-hole Troy Parrott as the next me’

By: Harry Brent

Ireland ranked 17th out of all European countries for gay and LGBT+ rights
News 1 day ago

Ireland ranked 17th out of all European countries for gay and LGBT+ rights

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish woman banned from owning dogs for life after causing unnecessary suffering to pet in 'worst case judge had seen'
News 1 day ago

Irish woman banned from owning dogs for life after causing unnecessary suffering to pet in 'worst case judge had seen'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Philomena Lynott: Mother of Thin Lizzy rockstar Phil Lynott passes away aged 88
News 1 day ago

Philomena Lynott: Mother of Thin Lizzy rockstar Phil Lynott passes away aged 88

By: Aidan Lonergan