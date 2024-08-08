Irish landscape architect Peter Donegan set to appear in Room to Improve charity special
Irish landscape architect Peter Donegan set to appear in Room to Improve charity special

IRISH landscape architect Peter Donegan makes his return to television screens later this year on a charity special of Room to Improve.

The designer will work alongside the London based, Irish-founded landscape contractors Maylim for a one off double episode of the Irish TV show, which is hosted by build architect Dermot Bannon.

Donegan was tasked with creating the garden as part of a complete house rebuild for The Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Dublin, with the objective of turning the 150-year-old Victorian house and garden into separate dwellings for families to live whilst their children receive treatment.

Maylim's Kevin Mahony and landscape architect Peter Donegan (right) pictured at the Room to Improve build in Dublin

Dublin-based Donegan has just returned from a series of guest lectures in Istanbul and, most recently showed his work at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show - where his poignant featured show garden, designed to raise awareness of airforce personnel who return with challenges post conflict, scooped the People‘s Choice Award, silver medal and The Australian Institute of Horticulture‘s Green Space International Award.

Leading the charge for the television project on Maylim‘s behalf is project manager Kevin Mahony.

“The only access to the rear garden is underneath the house,"  Mahony explained.

"Some 274 tonnes removed later, a mammoth steel structure crafted by OMC Technogies in, completely surrounded by one completely beautiful landscape, the trick is for others to wonder how we made it all happen and Peter has a habit of making all that effort appear seamless," he added.

Donegan said: “The reality for any parent and their child in treatment away from home is something that has been very much considered in the design that will be brought to reality by the hard work of so many others and by Kevin and his magnificent team at Maylim.

"The hope is that we allow them to smile at Tranquility House and Garden, if only but momentarily," he added.

The double episode is due to be broadcast this December.

