Irish language learning in Birmingham

Attention all Gaeilgeoirí and would-be Gaeilgeoirí!

Do you fancy becoming an Irish speaker (a Gaeilgeorí), or maybe you can already speak a few words but would like to brush up on your conversational skills?

If so Conradh na Gaeilge, Birmingham has some good news for you. The Midlands branch has announced their Irish language course for beginners: Learn Irish Now!

There ten three-hour lessons (10 am -1pm) in Birmingham on the first Saturday of each month, starting in October. The course, at South & City College Birmingham - Digbeth Campus, includes both online and printed resources.

The in-person lessons in Birmingham will focus on practising the communicative situations learned during self-study, with an emphasis on speaking.

Students can use their language skills at the monthly Popup Gaeltacht in Digbeth (held on the second Sunday of each month) and at other social activities for Irish speakers and learners in the West Midlands, organised by Conradh na Gaeilge Birmingham and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

If you already have some knowledge of Irish, the Post Beginners Irish Class on Zoom, held on Mondays (6:15-7:30 p.m.), this month (September).

CONRADH NA GAEILGE is a global organisation dedicated to the teaching, promotion and usage of the Irish language.

The Birmingham branch is only the third in England after London and Liverpool.

They run a monthly event from Nortons Irish pub in Digbeth on Sunday afternoon 1 - 5 PM. This involves both a Popup Gaeltacht (1-3PM) followed by a trad music session (3-5PM).

This event is attended by many people from the Irish community based around Birmingham and the West Midlands in general.

The organisation also hosts a monthly Irish language based breakfast morning in a city centre cafe and also, as a group, attends various Irish related cultural events based in Birmingham / West Midlands.

A Meetup and Facebook page allows those interested to join us as members and subscribe to activities.

For more information visit www.gaeilge.uk