Irish man (24) dies in hit-and-run in Vancouver

A 24-year-old Irish man has died after a hit-and-run incident in Vancouver, Canada.

The victim and his friend were crossing Arbutus Street in the Kitsilano neighbourhood around 11.30pm on Sunday when he was struck by a car travelling at a high speed.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) say the driver of the vehicle did not stop and the victim died at the scene.

VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit spent the night collecting evidence from the crime scene and have spoken to a number of witnesses. Anyone who has not yet come forward is asked to contact investigators right away.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling east on 4th Avenue before the collision. Businesses in the area, or anyone with dash-cam video, is asked to review their footage and contact police if they have images of the suspect vehicle.

“Anyone who has not yet come forward is asked to contact investigators right away," a spokesperson said.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” he said.