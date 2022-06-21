Irish man (24) dies in hit-and-run in Vancouver
News

Irish man (24) dies in hit-and-run in Vancouver

A 24-year-old Irish man has died after a hit-and-run incident in Vancouver, Canada.

The victim and his friend were crossing Arbutus Street in the Kitsilano neighbourhood around 11.30pm on Sunday when he was struck by a car travelling at a high speed.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) say the driver of the vehicle did not stop and the victim died at the scene.

VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit spent the night collecting evidence from the crime scene and have spoken to a number of witnesses. Anyone who has not yet come forward is asked to contact investigators right away.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling east on 4th Avenue before the collision. Businesses in the area, or anyone with dash-cam video, is asked to review their footage and contact police if they have images of the suspect vehicle.

“Anyone who has not yet come forward is asked to contact investigators right away," a spokesperson said.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” he said.

See More: Hit And Run, Vancouver

Related

Irish bride-to-be killed in hit-and-run hours after shopping for wedding dress laid to rest in Donegal
News 11 months ago

Irish bride-to-be killed in hit-and-run hours after shopping for wedding dress laid to rest in Donegal

By: Rachael O'Connor

Woman, 34, killed after being struck by van in hit-and-run in Donegal
News 11 months ago

Woman, 34, killed after being struck by van in hit-and-run in Donegal

By: Rachael O'Connor

Two women (60s and 70s) struck by van while out walking in hit and run attack
News 11 months ago

Two women (60s and 70s) struck by van while out walking in hit and run attack

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Barry Keoghan shares baby joy on Father's Day
Entertainment 6 hours ago

Barry Keoghan shares baby joy on Father's Day

By: Connell McHugh

2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be held in Ukraine, with the BBC in discussions to host in UK
Entertainment 6 hours ago

2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be held in Ukraine, with the BBC in discussions to host in UK

By: Connell McHugh

Ten Minutes with Wayne Devlin
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Ten Minutes with Wayne Devlin

By: admin

Ireland U17 captain Cathal Heffernan has signed for AC Milan on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell in Italy
Sport 23 hours ago

Ireland U17 captain Cathal Heffernan has signed for AC Milan on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell in Italy

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leinster's Nick McCarthy: 'My experience, since coming out though has been entirely positive
Sport 1 day ago

Leinster's Nick McCarthy: 'My experience, since coming out though has been entirely positive

By: Conor O'Donoghue