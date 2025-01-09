Woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run that left cyclist in critical condition in hospital

A WOMAN has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a cyclist in a critical condition in hospital.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was seriously injured in the incident, which happened on Monday, January 6.

A car collided with the cyclist on the R132 near Whitehouse Cross in Dromiskin, Co. Louth at around 6.25pm that day.

The man was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested this morning, Gardaí confirmed today.

She is being held a Garda Station in the Lough-Cavan-Monaghan Division.

“Gardaí continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the collision,” they added.