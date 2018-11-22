The Irish Post Awards 2018 set to paint the town green tonight live from London on TG4

THE SCRIPT, James Nesbitt and Chris De Burgh are among the stars set to be honoured at tonight's star-studded The Irish Post Awards 2018 in London, broadcast live on TG4.

Eamonn Holmes will preside over an evening celebrating the Irish diaspora’s impact on the UK and beyond at The Great Room in The Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane.

Other distinguished guests set to grace the Red Carpet ceremony – sponsored by DRS Bond Management, Invennt & PHD Group – include world dance superstar and entrepreneur Michael Flatley, The Corrs' songstress Sharon Corr, Welsh singer and broadcaster Cerys Matthews, TV presenter Angela Scanlon and former pro boxer Steve Collins.

The men who can't be moved! @thescript sounding sharp ahead of their big night 🎤 Tune in LIVE at 9.30pm tonight on @TG4TV to see the boys perform at #IrishPostAwards pic.twitter.com/vMyJDrE3Vo — The Irish Post (@theirishpost) 22 November 2018

Cliona Hagan, David Forde, Jayne Connery, Graham Kavanagh, Dr Leah Totton, Paul Costelloe, Claire Sweeney and Jarlath Regan are also among the big names set to celebrate what has fast become one of the most important dates on the Irish social calendar.

Best of all, the event is being broadcast live and exclusively on TG4 from 9:30pm tonight, giving fans from across Ireland & the UK the chance to soak up the atmosphere on what’s set to be an unforgettable night for the Irish community.

After a decade at the top of the charts, The Script will be receiving the award for Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry.

Ireland’s very own Women’s Hockey Team will be handed the Sporting Achievement award for their superb showing at the Women’s Hockey World Cup. The girls became the first Irish sports team to reach a World Cup final in history this past summer.

Cold Feet and The Hobbit star James Nesbitt is also lined up for an award for his Outstanding Contribution to Television & Film, with music legend Chris De Burgh set to be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award.

83-year-old Nora Higgins is up for the annual Community Award after completing a death-defying skydive that raised important funds for Irish pensioners living in poverty and isolation across London.

Martin Naughton, KBE, is also being honoured for his Outstanding Contribution to Business, while the recipient of the yearly Building Britain Award will be revealed on the night.

It promises to be an occasion to remember for the Irish and, thanks to TG4, you can tune into the occasion from the comfort of your home – make sure you don’t miss out!

Tune into the #IrishPostAwards 2018 tonight LIVE on TG4 from 9.30pm

Slán go fóill!