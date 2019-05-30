This Irish salted-caramel and whiskey cake recipe is a County Kilkenny classic

THE IRISH are renowned for their famous sweet tooth.

No trip to Ireland would be complete without tasting one of the many sweetly indulgent dessert treats on offer across the Emerald Isle – and we have a corker for you.

The work of County Kilkenny chef, author and TV personality Edward Hayden, this Salted-caramel and whiskey cake is every bit as deliciously decadent as it sounds.

"This is a very filling cake which can only be described as sinfully indulgent." Hayden explains on his official website.

Does it live up to the billing? Try out the recipe below and see for yourself!

What you'll need:

For the cake

175g plain flour

1 level teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground cloves

175g brown sugar

1 tablespoon Irish whiskey

110g butter

2 large eggs

2 large dessertspoons black treacle

200ml milk

25g pecans, chopped

For the salted caramel icing:

110g caster sugar

4 tablespoons water

50ml cream

1 pinch sea salt, to taste

110g butter softened

300g icing sugar

How to make it:

