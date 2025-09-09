Irish scientists harness power of Taylor Swift concerts to better public engagement with science

SCIENTISTS in Dublin have harnessed the power of Taylor Swift’s most recent Irish gigs to boost scientific engagement among the public.

The US pop star played three concerts in the Irish capital in July 2024.

At the same time geophysicist Eleanor Dunn, from the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, launched her #SwiftQuakeDublin project – in which she studied the seismic activity generated by the gigs.

As Swift played three nights at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, Dunn’s research team installed 42 temporary seismometers across 21 locations surrounding the venue.

This allowed them to record and compare the seismic impact of the concerts with the readings from the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN).

"This project was an incredible opportunity to bridge the gap between celebrity pop culture and scientific inquiry,” Ms Dunn, who has just published her findings in the International Journal of Science Education, said this week.

“Witnessing the public's enthusiasm, especially from Swifties, for understanding how their collective energy translated into measurable seismic waves was truly inspiring,” she added.

“It showed us that science is all around us, even in our favourite music events.”

Regarding her academic paper, published with her supervisor Professor Joseph Roche, from the School of Education at Trinity College Dublin, she said it “demonstrates that integrating popular cultural events into scientific research can create accessible and exciting avenues for public engagement, transforming audiences into active participants in scientific discovery”.

Co-author Professor Roche, praised Dunn's innovative approach.

“Eleanor's research showcases the power of interdisciplinary thinking, combining seismology, science communication, and celebrity studies,” he said.

“It’s a brilliant example of what happens when a researcher combines their unique research skills with their personal passions," he added.

“Eleanor is a dedicated Swiftie and, once this study is published, Taylor is going to be just as big a fan of Eleanor's research.”