Irish scientists harness power of Taylor Swift concerts to better public engagement with science
News

Irish scientists harness power of Taylor Swift concerts to better public engagement with science

SCIENTISTS in Dublin have harnessed the power of Taylor Swift’s most recent Irish gigs to boost scientific engagement among the public.

The US pop star played three concerts in the Irish capital in July 2024.

At the same time geophysicist Eleanor Dunn, from the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, launched her #SwiftQuakeDublin project – in which she studied the seismic activity generated by the gigs.

Taylor Swift played three nights in Dublin in 2024 (Pic: Rolling News)

As Swift played three nights at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, Dunn’s research team installed 42 temporary seismometers across 21 locations surrounding the venue.

This allowed them to record and compare the seismic impact of the concerts with the readings from the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN).

"This project was an incredible opportunity to bridge the gap between celebrity pop culture and scientific inquiry,” Ms Dunn, who has just published her findings in the International Journal of Science Education, said this week.

“Witnessing the public's enthusiasm, especially from Swifties, for understanding how their collective energy translated into measurable seismic waves was truly inspiring,” she added.

“It showed us that science is all around us, even in our favourite music events.”

Regarding her academic paper, published with her supervisor Professor Joseph Roche, from the School of Education at Trinity College Dublin, she said it “demonstrates that integrating popular cultural events into scientific research can create accessible and exciting avenues for public engagement, transforming audiences into active participants in scientific discovery”.

Co-author Professor Roche, praised Dunn's innovative approach.

“Eleanor's research showcases the power of interdisciplinary thinking, combining seismology, science communication, and celebrity studies,” he said.

“It’s a brilliant example of what happens when a researcher combines their unique research skills with their personal passions," he added.

“Eleanor is a dedicated Swiftie and, once this study is published, Taylor is going to be just as big a fan of Eleanor's research.”

See More: Dublin, Eras Tour, Ireland, Scientists, Taylor Swift

Related
News 1 day ago

Man dies after getting into difficulty in water in Co. Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 4 days ago

Call for centenarians living in Dublin to make themselves known

By: Fiona Audley

News 5 days ago

Gardaí continue search for missing boy who is ‘presumed dead’

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 4 hours ago

Ireland launches national office for artificial intelligence

By: Mark Murphy

News 23 hours ago

Irish banks set to launch instant mobile payment service

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Mary Lou McDonald rules out presidential run

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Salesforce announces cuts to Irish staff amid AI surge

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Appeal for information on man wanted for 2002 murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 1 day ago

Technology firm pioneering Ireland's role in trillion-euro space economy to create 125 jobs in Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy