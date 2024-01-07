Irish teen enters British Album Downloads Chart Top-10 after Jools Holland appearance

IRISH teenager Muireann Bradley has seen her debut album climb into the British Album Download Chart Top-10 following her stunning TV appearance on Jools Holland.

The 17-year-old from Ballybofey wowed viewers with her rendition of ragtime classic Candy Man on the presenter's Annual Hootenanny show on BBC Two on New Year's Eve.

Following the performance, the fingerpicking guitarist saw her album, I kept These Old Blues, top both the iTunes Ireland Album charts and the Amazon UK album charts.

The record has now broken into the Official Charts Company's Album Downloads Chart for Britain for the week ending January 4.

The teenager's debut entered the chart at no. 8, the highest new entry for the week.

According to the Official Charts Company, the album has also reached no. 28 on Britain's Official Independent Albums Chart, which measures sales across all formats.

It has also entered the Official Independent Album Breakers Chart at no. 4 and the Official Jazz & Blues Albums Chart at no. 2.

Both charts are also measured using sales across all formats.

A video of Bradley's Hootenanny performance that was uploaded to BBC Music's YouTube channel (above) has since garnered almost 370,000 views.

Meanwhile, fans in Ireland and England will have the opportunity to catch the young talent live at two upcoming shows.

She will play the Moth Club in London on January 28, before performing at the Cobblestone in Dublin on February 3.

I Kept These Old Blues is available on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital from Tompkins Square Records and other retailers, as well as on all major digital sales and streaming platforms.