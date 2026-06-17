Dublin man charged over collision in Wales that claimed life of woman with 'true heart of gold'

A MAN from Dublin has been charged in connection with a collision in Wales that claimed the life of a woman described as having 'a true heart of gold'.

Lydia La Polla, 47, from Wrexham, died two days after the collision in the city last March.

Michael Connors, 28, of Landen Road, Ballyfermot appeared before Llandudno Magistrates' Court today charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The collision occurred shortly after 9.30pm on March 24, 2025 between Belgrave Road and Percy Road in the Hightown area of the Welsh city.

A silver Mercedes car had made off from police before colliding with a Toyota car being driven by Ms La Polla.

Both her and her husband, who was a passenger in the Toyota, were seriously injured.

Two men, the driver and a passenger of the silver Mercedes, fled the scene of the collision, while a 16-year-old passenger in the Mercedes was seriously injured.

Sadly, Ms La Polla died in hospital two days after the collision as a result of her injuries.

'Selfless acts of kindness'

Speaking at the time, Ms la Polla's family said they were 'truly devastated and heartbroken' by her passing.

"Lydia had a true heart of gold and would always be there for others with her selfless acts of kindness," they said.

"She was devoted to her family and friends.

"The night of Monday, March 24 has scarred us for the rest of our lives. Life will never be the same without her."

On March 11 this year, Connors was arrested by gardaí in Dublin in connection with the collision.

He was extradited to Britain on Tuesday and charged by North Wales Police later that day before his court appearance today.

Connors was remanded into custody to appear before Mold Crown Court on July 17.

"Our deepest sympathies remain with the family of Lydia La Polla following their tragic loss," Chief Superintendent Jaqueline Downes said after the hearing.

"We will continue to support them through each stage of the investigation and upcoming court proceedings.

"As this remains an active investigation, it is important that people do not speculate about the incident online."

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