Irishman jailed for 13 years after brutally raping and falsely imprisoning woman

AN IRISHMAN has been jailed for 13 years after he carried out a prolonged and savage attack on a woman in his West Midlands home last year.

Ian Hogan, 30, of Culworth Court, Coventry was sentenced on Wednesday after previously being found guilty of rape and a string of other offences.

Hogan, also known as Ian Flannery and originally from Ireland, was also given a restraining order until 2077.

"I do not underestimate the trauma this woman went through during her ordeals and throughout the justice process," said DC Paul Ballard after the sentencing.

"I can only commend her bravery in seeing it through to put Hogan behind bars."

Brutal attack

Hogan had been in a relationship with the woman when they argued in February 2021.

As the woman tried to leave the house, Hogan launched a brutal attack by punching her and pulling her around the floor by her hair.

He prevented the woman from leaving before telling her that she could sleep in the bedroom.

However, he followed her and began a sustained and threatening sexual assault.

Hogan took her phone and car keys, before eventually letting her go the following morning.

After finding the courage to report the attack to police, the woman, in her 30s, also disclosed that Hogan had assaulted her on two other occasions in the previous five months.

Denials

Hogan was arrested on March 1, 2021 and remanded in custody after being charged with a number of offences, which he denied.

On May 18, 2022, after a trial at Warwick Crown Court, Hogan was found guilty of rape, three counts of assault, sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and false imprisonment.

"I hope this also sends a message to anyone else suffering domestic abuse that we are here to help and we work with a range of other agencies who can offer ongoing support," added DC Ballard.