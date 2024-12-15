Israel to close embassy in Dublin, citing irish Government's 'extreme anti-Israel policies'

ISRAEL has announced it is to close its embassy in Dublin, accusing the Irish Government of 'extreme anti-Israel policies'.

Gideon Sa'ar, Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced the move while also revealing plans to open an embassy in Moldova, saying 'there are countries interested in strengthening their ties with Israel'.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said he was disappointed at the developments but rejected the claim that Ireland was anti-Israel.

'Antisemitic rehtoric'

Sunday's news comes days after Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin got government approval for Ireland to intervene in South Africa's International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel under the Genocide Convention.

The intervention meant Ireland was not joining either side in the case, however, it would see Ireland ask the ICJ to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes the commission of genocide by a state.

"We are concerned that a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimised," said Mr Martin.

A press release from Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited the intervention as a reason to close the embassy, saying it showed that Ireland supported South Africa's legal action.

The department also highlighted the recall in May of Israel's ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, following the Irish Government's decision to recognise the state of Palestine.

"The decision to close Israel's embassy in Dublin was made in light of the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government," read the statement.

Explaining the decision, Mr Sa'ar said Israel would focus its efforts on building relations elsewhere, claiming Ireland had 'crossed every red line'.

"The actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the delegitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state, along with double standards," he said.

"Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel.

"Israel will invest its resources in advancing bilateral relations with countries worldwide according to priorities that also take into account the attitudes and actions of these states toward Israel.

"There are countries interested in strengthening their ties with Israel where we do not yet have an Israeli embassy.

"We will adjust Israel's diplomatic network of missions while giving due weight, among other factors, to the positions and actions of various countries toward Israel in the diplomatic arena."

'Ireland is pro-peace'

Responding to Israel's announcement, the Taoiseach said Ireland was committed to peace and a two-state solution.

"I am deeply disappointed by the Israeli government's decision to close its embassy in Dublin," said Mr Harris.

"Ireland's foreign policy is founded on our deep commitment to dialogue and to the peaceful resolution of disputes. Resident embassies play a very important role in that regard.

"Keeping channels open has never been more important so that we can better understand each other's positions, even when we disagree.

"I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-international law.

"Ireland wants a two-state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security.

"Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law. Nothing will distract from that."

War in Gaza 'simply unacceptable'

The Tánaiste echoed Mr Harris' comments, adding that there are no plans to close Ireland's embassy in Israel.

"I believe firmly in the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels of communication and regret that this decision has been taken," said Mr Martin.

"Ireland's position on the conflict in the Middle East has always been guided by the principles of international law and the obligation on all States to adhere to international humanitarian law.

"This has been the case with regard to our response to the terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023, and to the conduct by Israel of its military operations since then.

"The continuation of the war in Gaza and the loss of innocent lives is simply unacceptable and contravenes international law. It represents the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

"We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"Ireland and Israel will continue to maintain diplomatic relations. Inherent in that is the right to agree and disagree on fundamental points.

"There are no plans to close Ireland's embassy in Israel, which is carrying out important work."