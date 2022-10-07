Kate Middleton told 'Ireland belongs to the Irish' by woman during one-day visit to Northern Ireland

A WOMAN in Belfast yesterday told the Princess of Wales that "Ireland belongs to the Irish" during future Queen's one-day visit to Northern Ireland with her husband.

The exchange took place when Kate and William were undertaking a meet and greet with people in a predominantly nationalist area of north Belfast.

In a video capturing the incident, the woman can be seen shaking Kate's hand and saying:

"Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country."

The woman was also videoing the encounter on her own phone.

She then said "Ireland belongs to the Irish."

Kate smiled at the woman before moving on to shake hands with another well-wisher.

Watch the encounter below: