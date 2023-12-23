Keeping Billy golfing!
News

Keeping Billy golfing!

Actor Tamer Hassan presents Billy McAllister with his Irish Post Community Award (photo by Getty Images)

Irish Post Community Award winner Billy McAllister from Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim, is, quite simply, one the world’s greatest blind golfers.

Billy has been blind since 2009 — he woke up one morning to find he had totally lost his sight. Diabetes had caused both of his retinas to stop functioning; he was completely blind.

Further tragedy unfolded as he lost his job and his home, and his marriage foundered. He’d had a comfortable living in the financial sector, but that was gone.

But somehow he pulled his life back on track, and in an almost counter-intuitive move took up golf.

Blind golf is very much a team sport. The guides-cum-caddies describe each hole, distances, hazards and ball lie. But it is an international sport run by the

But Billy believes he has some advantages over sighted golfers, claiming he can read a green better with his feet than someone sighted can with their eyes.

His progress through the game was swift, and has won just about every domestic trophy as well as coming third in the world championships.

Billy has since remarried, and is proudly part of the 1 per cent of blind people in employment, whilst trying to support blind, disability and diabetes-affected people.

Billy has a Google funding page for MyGolf for the upcoming season which the radio presenter James Whale has kindly helped Billy with. This is to help fund Billy during championships.  So if you want to keep Billy on the fairways and the greens, you can make a donation on

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/BillyMcallister-BlindGolfer?utm_term=NqWjgYZYN

See More: Golf, Irish Post Awards

Related

Interview: Darren Clarke on the Ryder Cup
News 2 months ago

Interview: Darren Clarke on the Ryder Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Donald Trump claims ‘people of Ireland have been great’ during brief visit to Irish golf course
News 7 months ago

Donald Trump claims ‘people of Ireland have been great’ during brief visit to Irish golf course

By: Irish Post

Mixed fortunes for Ireland’s golfers
News 10 months ago

Mixed fortunes for Ireland’s golfers

By: Malhar Hathi

Latest

Top tips to create the perfect Irish festive feast this Christmas
Life & Style 1 hour ago

Top tips to create the perfect Irish festive feast this Christmas

By: Irish Post

Teenager dies in collision between van and car on Irish road
News 1 day ago

Teenager dies in collision between van and car on Irish road

By: Irish Post

President Higgins remembers victims of war in annual Christmas message
News 1 day ago

President Higgins remembers victims of war in annual Christmas message

By: Fiona Audley

Man who threw gun over wall and fled police arrested by Gardaí
News 2 days ago

Man who threw gun over wall and fled police arrested by Gardaí

By: Irish Post

Family’s tribute to ‘strong, courageous’ grandmother who died after three-car collision
News 2 days ago

Family’s tribute to ‘strong, courageous’ grandmother who died after three-car collision

By: Fiona Audley