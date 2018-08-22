Killer Molly Martens has four years added to sentence for murder of Irish husband Jason Corbett
MOLLY MARTENS has had her jail sentence for the murder of her Irish husband extended by four years after she repeatedly breached prison rules.

Martens, 34, and her father, retired FBI agent Tom Martens, 68, were convicted last year in the US of the second-degree murder of Limerick father-of-two Jason Corbett, 39, at the home they shared in in Lexington, North Carolina.

Mr Corbett died after being hit with a baseball bat and a paving brick at least 10 times in the early hours of August 2, 2015, his murder trial was told.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has now rescheduled Martens' release date from August 2037 to April 2041, meaning she faces a total of 24 years behind bars.

The former nanny underwent a major custody review last month on the eve of the third anniversary of Mr Corbett’s murder.

She was transfered back to a high-security prison in North Carolina after being cited for three separate breaches of prison rules - including possessing "no threat contraband" and taking "unauthorised leave".

Martens met Jason Corbett in 2008 after she moved to Limerick to work as a nanny for his children.

The couple later married in 2011 and moved back to the US.

Martens and her father appealed unsuccessfully for a retrial last December.

