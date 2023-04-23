Labour MP Diane Abbott has whip suspended after suggesting Irish, Jewish and Traveller people do not suffer racism 'all their lives'

LABOUR MP Diane Abbott has had the whip suspended after appearing to suggest Irish, Jewish and Traveller people do not suffer racism 'all their lives'.

The comments were made in a letter to the Observer newspaper in response to an opinion piece claiming the three groups were among the most likely in Britain to suffer abuse, according to a recent report.

Ms Abbott has since apologised and said the error was due to a draft document being sent, however Labour has suspended the whip and launched an investigation, calling the comments 'deeply offensive'.

Redheads

The letter from Abbott said that while Irish, Jewish and Traveller people 'undoubtedly experience prejudice… they are not all their lives subject to racism'.

It said that the words 'racism' and 'prejudice' are often used 'as if they are interchangeable'.

"It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism," read the letter.

"In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus.

"In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships."

Following the publication of the letter, Ms Abbott released a statement on Sunday apologising for the remarks, saying it was 'completely undeniable that Irish, Jewish and Traveller people had suffered from racism.

"I am writing regarding my letter that was recently published in the Observer," read the statement.

"I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and disassociate myself from them.

"The errors arose in an initial draft being sent.

"But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused.

"Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others.

"Once again, I would likely to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them."

'Offensive'

Despite the apology, a Labour spokesperson confirmed the party had launched an investigation into the comments.

"The Labour Party completely condemns these comments which are deeply offensive and wrong," said the spokesperson.

"The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Diane Abbott pending an investigation."

The suspension means Ms Abbott can remain in the House of Commons as an MP but cannot represent Labour, instead sitting as an Independent.

Ms Abbott made history in 1987 by becoming the first black woman elected to parliament in Britain and has served as MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington ever since.

She stood unsuccessfully in the 2010 Labour leadership contest but has since held several opposition frontbench roles, including Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Shadow Home Secretary.