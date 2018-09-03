Labour Party leader urges public to protest Trump Irish visit
News

LEADER of the Irish Labour Party, Brendan Howlin, has called on the public to protest at US President Donald Trump's visit to Ireland in November.

Howlin claims that normal diplomatic protocols don’t apply to Mr Trump and has called for people who oppose his views to make a stand against his visit.

"Ireland is an open and tolerant nation, committed to peace and democracy. Trump’s values are not our values and there should be no welcome for this man," he said.

"We must send a clear signal around the world that dangerous politicians will be opposed by all democratic means, including by peaceful protest.

"Labour will actively oppose this visit, working with likeminded people.

"Now is another time where people from all walks of life need to raise their voices together.

"Trump is a menace to democracy and our way of life. Trump is not welcome in Ireland."

Mr Howlin urged people to harness the spirit of 2003, when more than 100,000 marched in opposition to the Iraq War.

"Now is another time where people from all walks of life need to raise their voices together,” he said.

Mr Trump intends coming to Ireland while in Europe for Armistice Day commemorations in November.

Two cabinet ministers Finian McGrath and John Halligan have also stated their opposition to the visit, as well as the People Before Profit party.

