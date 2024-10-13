Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley hits out at Sinn Féin as he resigns from party

BRIAN STANLEY, TD for laois-Offaly, has resigned from Sinn Féin, saying he no longer has confidence in the party.

Mr Stanley, who is Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, announced his resignation on Saturday, claiming he was aggrieved at how the party dealt with a complaint against him.

Sinn Féin has yet to comment on the matter, which comes just days after Kildare South TD Patricia Ryan quit the party.

'Kangaroo court' claim

In a statement first reported by Laois Today, Mr Stanley said he was resigning with immediate effect after 40 years with Sinn Féin and will continue as an independent republican TD.

"On foot of a 'complaint', I was recently brought before an internal party 'inquiry'," said Mr Stanley.

"Given what has transpired and the work of my legal team, what is very clear, is this process lacked objectivity, was seriously flawed and was devoid of impartiality.

"This 'inquiry' has been shown to have lacked any shred of credibility, not least due to a significant abuse of process.

"In many ways it resembled a type of kangaroo court. Legal examination of this matter will continue.

"Considering what I have experienced and how Sinn Féin has dealt with this and other matters across the wider party in recent months, I can no longer have confidence in it."

Ryan resignation

Mr Stanley, who has been a TD for Laois-Offaly since 2020, also represented the constituency between 2011 and 2016.

Between 2016 and 2020, he served as a TD for the-then newly-created — and subsequently abolished — Laois constituency.

He has been Chair of the Public Accounts Committee since 2020, the first Sinn Féin TD appointed to the office.

Ms Ryan was first elected to Kildare South in 2020, topping the poll.

Her decision to quit Sinn Féin comes the week before the party's convention for the Kildare South Constituency, with nominations opening this week.

Announcing Ms Ryan's resignation on Wednesday, Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig MacLochlainn tonight said he was disappointed to lose a 'valued member of our team'.

"This is likely to be a contested convention," said Mr MacLochlainn.

"We encouraged Patricia to seek the nomination but she was unwilling to do so.

"She informed us today that she will not be putting her name forward, and tendered her resignation from the party."