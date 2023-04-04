Last known image of missing man released as family grows 'increasingly worried'
News

Last known image of missing man released as family grows 'increasingly worried'

Keano Byrne has been missing for more than a week (Pics: GMP)

POLICE officers investigating the disappearance of a man in Manchester have released the last known image of him.

Keano Byrne was last seen in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, March 26 leaving Northumberland Road in Stockport and walking towards Reddish Vale.

The 26-year-old, from Gorton, has not been seen since, with his family and police officers growing increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.

This week Greater Manchester Police re-issued their appeal for information about the missing man, who is described as being a white male, who is 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with a medium length ginger beard.

The last known sighting of missing man Keano Byrne (Pics: GMP)

He was last seen wearing a black Hugo Boss t-shirt with a red and white collar and a red Hugo Boss jumper with black stripes running shoulder to cuff, with the Hugo Boss logo repeated in the stripe.

He was also wearing a black bubble coat and black, Nike trainers.

“Officers and Keano’s family are becoming increasingly worried about him and just want to know that he is safe and well,” Greater Manchester Police confirmed in a statement today.

Missing man Keano Byrne, 26

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand said: “We are asking for anyone who is in or around the Reddish Vale area to keep their eyes open for Keano.

“We know that there is a lot of foot fall in this area, particularly with fishermen around the River Mersey and fishing ponds and we would be grateful for their help.

“It is extremely out of character for Keano to go this long without contacting his family.

“If you or anyone can help locate him, we urge you to contact us via 101 quoting log number 000762 -270323.

“Information can also be passed anonymously through the independent charity – Crimestoppers – on 0800 555 111.”

