'You were the greatest': Tributes paid after Co. Down actor Finnian Garbutt dies at the age of 28

TRIBUTES have been to Co. Down actor Finnian Garbutt after the 28-year-old passed away on Thursday.

A star of BBC One's daytime police drama Hope Street, Garbutt revealed last month that he was in 'the last stages of life', having been first diagnosed with skin cancer four years earlier.

A statement from his family on Friday revealed he had passed away the day before following 'a sudden decline in his condition'.

"You were the greatest husband, father, son, brother, and friend we could ever ask for, and knowing that you're no longer in pain gives up all comfort, despite our own immense pain at losing you," added the statement.

Among those paying tribute were Garbutt's fellow Hope Street stars, including Ciarán McMenamin, who described him as 'the strongest, the bravest'.

'We will always love and miss you'

Garbutt, who is originally from Bangor, Co. Down, trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

He appeared in an episode of long-running BBC show Casualty and the short film To Break a Circle before landing the role of main character PC Ryan Power in Hope Street in 2023.

He featured in more than 30 episodes of the daytime drama — set in the fictional Northern Ireland town of Port Devine — after being introduced to the show in its third season.

His first full-length feature film, Housejackers, premiered at the Belfast Film Festival last November.

Last month, Garbutt revealed that his cancer had 'progressed rapidly', meaning he didn't have long left to live and left him worried that he would no longer be able to support his wife of six months, Louise, and the couple's one-year-old daughter, Saoirse.

A GoFundMe page set up by his supporters has since raised more than £100,000, which will allow his wife to take time off work while she deals with her grief and will cover bills, including the couple's mortgage, as well other unforeseen expenses.

Money will also be put aside for his daughter's education.

Garbutt's family revealed on Friday that he had 'passed away peacefully at home, as he wished, surrounded by his family'.

"We want to thank everyone for their support, their kind words, and for being with us during this really difficult time," added the statement.

"And thank you also to everyone who donated to our GoFundMe page. The peace of mind you all gave Finn during his last days made his passing so much easier to bear.

"We will always love and miss you. Finn."

'His memory will be cherished forever'

Commenting on the post announcing Garbutt's passing, Hope Street co-star McMenamin, who plays Inspector Finn O'Hare wrote: "The strongest, the bravest. That's what you have left us.

"Never again will I sweat the small stuff. It was an honour Finnian. Rest in peace son."

Niall Wright, who plays PC Callum McCarthy, said he was 'heartbroken', while Cameron Cuffe, who stars as PC Donal Gallagher, said Garbutt 'brought so much joy to so many and his memory will be cherished forever'.

Actress Bronagh Waugh, star of Hollyoaks and The Fall, described Garbutt as 'a wonderful man'.

"God, he was great," she added. "The best of us. Rest in peace, you absolute diamond."

Belfast's Lyric theatre, with which Garbutt had an association since 2014, described him as 'a gifted actor, a generous collaborator, and a valued member of our artistic community'.

"His contribution to the Lyric spans over a decade and leaves a lasting legacy in the work he made and the people he supported," added a statement.

Connie Egan, Alliance MLA for North Down, praised her former work colleague for fulfilling his dream of becoming an actor.

"I am just devastated to learn of the passing of Finnian Garbutt. He was a kind and passionate guy with big dreams," she wrote.

"I had the pleasure of working with him 10 years ago on the tills in Winemark; back then he was always determined to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor. It's been wonderful seeing him accomplish so much in his short life.

"Cancer is such a cruel disease. My heart is broken for his family, especially his wife Louise and daughter Saoirse. RIP Finn."

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