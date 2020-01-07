Leo Varadkar 'concerned for escalation of tensions in the Middle East' amid US-Iran crisis

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has admitted that his government is "concerned" about the recent escalation of tensions between the US and Iran.

Last week Iranian military general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump, the aftermath of which caused Iran vow to exact revenge against the United States.

On Sunday, a senior advisor to the Iranian President posted a chilling tweet which suggested that Iran could be targeting a number of Mr Trump's properties around the world - including his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co. Clare.

Trump himself has vowed thats would Iran attack or attempt to attack the US in any way, he will retaliate.

On Tuesday, over 40 people were killed in a stampede as mourners lined the streets of in the Iranian capital Tehran, as Soleimani's remains were brought for a funeral service.

Amidst the chaos and rising tensions, Varadkar told reporters he hasn’t spoken to Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney yet but said he was "concerned" and called for a de-escalation of tensions on all sides.

"I haven’t had a chance to speak to the Tánaiste about that yet, but we are very much concerned as a government of any escalation of tensions in the Middle East," he said.

"The last thing Iran or Iraq, or any part of the Middle East needs now is another conflict. We know what the effect of the conflicts in Iraq and Syria have been, not just for those regions but also for other parts of the world.

"And it’s very much our desire that the situation should be de-escalated, and the structures of the European Union and the United Nations are there as well to help do that."

Since the death of Soleimani, Iran has walked away from any commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal, sparking worldwide outrage.

Mr Trump tweeted on Monday: "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!".