Local anger as 'murder tourists' flock to house where Sophie Toscan du Plantier was killed
News

Local anger as 'murder tourists' flock to house where Sophie Toscan du Plantier was killed

THERE IS anger in West Cork following reports of 'murder tourists' flocking to the village where French producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier was murdered 24 years ago.

The unsolved murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier in Schull, West Cork in December 1996, has been the subject of much debate and speculation over the past few weeks following the release of two new true crime documentaries reviewing the case.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork was released on Netflix earlier this month, around the same time as a Sky documentary by Irish director Jim Sheridan titled Murder at the Cottage.

The documentaries have brought the case back into the limelight, with Gardaí understood to be reviewing the cold case after new information came to light regarding a possible new suspect in Ms Toscan du Plantier's murder.

But while the French woman's family hope that the renewed interest in the case could lead to justice for their beloved Sophie, the popularity of the two documentaries has also resulted in a morbid obsession with the village and house the French woman resided in when she was killed.

According to reports, tourists from across Ireland have been flocking to the isolated village where Ms Toscan du Plantier was killed, with people showing up to the house where her body was discovered, taking photos of the scene and the Celtic stone cross which was left as a mark of respect following her death.

A memorial headstone to Sophie Toscan du Plantier, right, outside Toormoor on the Mizen Peninsula [Image: RollingNews.ie]
Local Fine Gael Councillor Tim Lombard spoke to The Irish Mirror where he condemned the "influx" of "murder mystery tourism" in recent weeks.

Describing the situation as "appalling", Cllr Lombard said he has heard from Schull locals that it is a "continuous phenomenon".

The Fine Gael Councillor said it was unfortunate that people were flocking to Schull for 'murder tourism' rather than appreciating the beauty of the area and everything it has to offer.

"The unwanted attention on a beautiful area that has so much to offer. But what it doesn’t have to offer is murder mystery weekend away stuff," he told the outlet.

Irish director Jim Sheridan recently announce that he is planning a follow-up series on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier after the success of his five-part series on Sky.

 

See More: A Murder In West Cork, Ian Bailey, Jim Sheridan, Murder At The Cottage, Schull, Sophie Toscan Du Plantier

Related

Woman, 34, killed after being struck by van in hit-and-run in Donegal
News 2 hours ago

Woman, 34, killed after being struck by van in hit-and-run in Donegal

By: Rachael O'Connor

New appeal for Irish man missing in Wyoming mountains for over a month
News 3 hours ago

New appeal for Irish man missing in Wyoming mountains for over a month

By: Rachael O'Connor

Conor McGregor loses in first round after breaking his leg in Dustin Poirier UFC 264 fight
News 3 hours ago

Conor McGregor loses in first round after breaking his leg in Dustin Poirier UFC 264 fight

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Show jumping: James Kernan names GAIN Irish squads for 2021 FEI European Youth Show Jumping Championships
News 17 hours ago

Show jumping: James Kernan names GAIN Irish squads for 2021 FEI European Youth Show Jumping Championships

By: Frank Collins

Irishman fighting to bring abandoned bears from Russia to Donegal wildlife sanctuary
Life & Style 20 hours ago

Irishman fighting to bring abandoned bears from Russia to Donegal wildlife sanctuary

By: Rachael O'Connor

Indoor dining likely to return in Ireland by end of this month, Leo Varadkar says
News 1 day ago

Indoor dining likely to return in Ireland by end of this month, Leo Varadkar says

By: Rachael O'Connor

Elderly woman missing from rural Kerry village found safe and well
News 1 day ago

Elderly woman missing from rural Kerry village found safe and well

By: Rachael O'Connor

Canada officials call for Pope Francis to formally apologise on behalf of Catholic Church after over 1,000 children's bodies found
News 1 day ago

Canada officials call for Pope Francis to formally apologise on behalf of Catholic Church after over 1,000 children's bodies found

By: Rachael O'Connor