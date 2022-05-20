London Irish Centre announces new CEO
News

London Irish Centre announces new CEO

Séamus MacCormaic, CEO, London Irish Centre

THE LONDON Irish Centre has announced Séamus MacCormaic as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Séamus joins the LIC at a pivotal moment of change and opportunity as it enters a transformative period in the approach to its 70th anniversary in 2025.

Born in Dublin, Séamus moved to London in 1991, and has a background background commercial experience in finance and strategic leadership across a number of sectors.

“I am delighted and honoured to be the new CEO of the London Irish Centre as it embarks on a major reimagining of the Centre, over the next few years, to see it towards the 70th anniversary of its founding," Séamus said.

"Identifying strongly with the values of the London Irish Centre, I relish the opportunity of building on the Centre’s Irish heritage and expanding the stated vision of inclusivity and multiculturalism in building resilient and cohesive neighbourhoods."

Chair of the London Irish Centre Rosaleen Blair said:

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees and all of the LIC team, I am delighted to welcome Seamus to the London Irish Centre at a very exciting time in its history.”

MacCormaic will take up the role on 15 June.

