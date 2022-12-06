Low temperature and ice warning issued for Ireland

MET ÉIREANN has issued a yellow warning for low temperatures and ice covering the whole of Ireland.

The forecaster said conditions will be hazardous overnight on Thursday, with "a shape to severe frost with icy surfaces as temperature widely fall to -4 degrees".

The warning will begin at 10pm on Thursday and remain in place until 10am on Friday.

Wintry showers with falls of hail, sleet and snow are expected which will lead to dangerous conditions on paths and roads. Freezing rain is also possible, resulting in black ice.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for the North for 12am-6pm on Thursday, adding that "some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces".

On Sunday, Met Éireann issued a winter weather advisory, warning that an Arctic airmass will set in later this week, bringing a sharp fall in temperatures.

"Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur during the second half of the week," the forecaster said, adding: "Updates with potential warnings will be issued in the coming days."

The general winter weather advisory will remain in place until Sunday.