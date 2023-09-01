Luxury cars seized as police in Northern Ireland crack down on organised crime

POLICE in Northern Ireland have seized a number of cars and a large amount of cash in a crackdown on organised crime in Co. Down.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) Organised Crime Branch seized four luxury cars, motorcycles and cash in a series of raids in Downpatrick yesterday (August 31).

The detectives, who were supported by officers from the Tactical Support Group, were “investigating serious criminal activity linked to organised crime”, the PSNI confirmed.

“As part of our searches we seized a number of items including four high value cars, three trial motorcycles, a jet-ski and a large sum of cash,” Detective Sergeant Murphy confirmed.

“The total value of items seized being well in excess of £200,000,” he added.

No arrests have been made, Det Serg Murphy confirmed, before adding that the investigation is ongoing.

“Organised Crime Groups remain a priority for us,” he said.

“They seek to make money from exploiting others, without care for the misery and devastation they cause to people’s lives.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about any criminal activity to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”