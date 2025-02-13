Machete, cattle prod and taser seized in garda raids on organised crime gang
News

Machete, cattle prod and taser seized in garda raids on organised crime gang

FOUR men were arrested while vehicles and weapons were seized in a garda raid on a suspected organised criminal gang in Galway.

Gardaí carried out searches in counties Galway, Roscommon, Westmeath and Offaly yesterday (February 12).

“The organised crime group is believed to be involved in serious criminality including possession and discharge of firearms, drug dealing, drug intimidation, burglaries and serious assaults in East Galway and neighbouring Divisions,” the police force said in a statement.

The raids were carried out at six residential properties in Ballinasloe, Co Galway; Taughmaconnell and Athlone, Co Roscommon; Athlone, Co Westmeath, as well as Banagher and Cloghan, Co Offaly.

Four men, three aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested.

They are currently being detained at stations in the Garda north western region.

Two vehicles were seized during the raids, along with phones and weapons including a machete, knives, cattle prod and a taser.

The operation involved Gardaí from Galway, Westmeath and Offaly divisions, who were supported by the Armed Support Unit from the North Western and Eastern Regions.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the police force has confirmed.

