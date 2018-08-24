Man, 44, dies in suspicious Dublin house blaze as Gardaí make arrest

A MAN has been arrested by Gardaí following a fatal house fire in Dublin.

The blaze occurred at a house on Oaklands Terrace in Terenure, Dublin 6 shortly after 3am on Tuesday morning.

A 44-year-old man was taken from the house in a critical condition and later died at St James's Hospital on Wednesday.

The man was named last night as Ohari Cadio Viera, who is understood to be an Irish citizen but is not from Ireland originally.

Three other people were rescued uninjured from the upper floor of the property by firefighters.

Gardaí have launched an investigation and arrested a man, in his 30s, who is currently being detained at Terenure Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A Garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí in Terenure are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death.

"A full investigation is under way, the scene was sealed off and a garda technical examination was carried out."

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.