Man, 49, tragically dies in collision in Co. Laois

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Laois.

The 49-year-old died after his van left the road and struck a ditch at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

The incident happened at Cappalug near Killeshin.

No other vehicles were involved and the man was the only occupant in the van.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

His body was removed to the Midland Regional Hospital, Portaoise, for a post mortem examination and the local coroner has been informed.

Garda investigations are continuing.