Man, 58, arrested by detectives investigating 'brutal' murder of Liam Christie

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Liam Christie in Co. Antrim last October have today arrested a 58-year-old man.

The man was arrested in the Belfast area on suspicion of murder and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life and remains in custody at this time.

The body of Mr Christie, 44, was discovered inside a house in the Craighill area of Antrim on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The father-of-three, who had been staying at the property for a number of weeks, was shot several times at close range.

Police previously described Mr Christie's death as a 'brutal killing'.

"Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information to please come forward," said Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson following today's arrest.

"I'm particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate or surrounding areas between 7am on Wednesday, October 19 and 12pm the following day."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 310 of 20/10/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org