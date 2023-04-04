Man and woman arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth £300k seized
News

Man and woman arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth £300k seized

The drugs seized by the PSNI

A MAN and a woman have been arrested after drugs with a street value of £300,000 were found in properties in Co. Antrim.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force searched properties in the Carnlough and west Belfast areas last night (Monday, April 3).

“Suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of £300,000 were seized along with mixing agents, cash and designer watches,” the police force confirmed today.

The drugs seized by the PSNI

A 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug and money laundering offences and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This operation has resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of harmful Class A drugs which otherwise would have been distributed into the community.”

He added: “The supply of cocaine and cannabis poses a real risk to the public’s health.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force remains committed to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs.

“I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101."

See More: Beflast, Drugs, PSNI

Related

RTÉ’s long wave switch off will have ‘significant’ impact on isolated Irish people
News 6 hours ago

RTÉ’s long wave switch off will have ‘significant’ impact on isolated Irish people

By: Fiona Audley

Man beaten by masked men with iron bars in Derry
News 8 hours ago

Man beaten by masked men with iron bars in Derry

By: Irish Post

Last known image of missing man released as family grows 'increasingly worried'
News 9 hours ago

Last known image of missing man released as family grows 'increasingly worried'

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ryanair reports passenger increase of 12 per cent ahead of Easter getaway period
Business 4 hours ago

Ryanair reports passenger increase of 12 per cent ahead of Easter getaway period

By: Fiona Audley

RTÉ long wave service ceases on April 14
News 1 day ago

RTÉ long wave service ceases on April 14

By: Irish Post

Three injured in Belfast attack dubbed 'sectarian hate crime'
News 1 day ago

Three injured in Belfast attack dubbed 'sectarian hate crime'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast side Linfield 'bemused' as game postponed 24 hours for visit of President Biden
News 1 day ago

Belfast side Linfield 'bemused' as game postponed 24 hours for visit of President Biden

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three arrested after €600,000 of cannabis seized in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Three arrested after €600,000 of cannabis seized in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy