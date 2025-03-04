Man and woman arrested in connection with Tyrone murder investigation
News

FOUR people have now been arrested in connection with a murder investigation following a “senseless” attack in Co. Tyrone.

A man, aged in his 70s, was found seriously injured at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on the evening of February 27.

The victim was found with serious injuries in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon (Image: Google Street view)

He died a short time later.

Four people have since been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Two men, both aged 30, who were arrested on March 1, remain in custody.

A third man, aged 33, was arrested on March 2 on suspicion of murder, while a 27-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

They both remain in custody as enquiries continue, the PSNI has confirmed.

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“We continue to investigate this senseless attack and would reiterate our appeal to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25,” they said in a statement.

