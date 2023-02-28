Man and woman attacked with hammer during aggravated burglary in their home
TWO people were injured in an aggravated burglary at their home in Donegal.

Gardaí have arrested a man following the incident at a residence in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal at around 7.55pm on Monday, February 27.

“At approximately 7:55pm, a male entered the property in Glenard Park,” the police service confirmed.

“[He] was armed with a hammer and assaulted the occupants of the residence,” they added.

“A woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s were injured during the incident.”

They confirmed: “Following report of the incident, Gardaí located the male a short time later.

“He was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Buncrana District Court this morning (Tuesday, February 28).

