Man appears in court charged with double murder in Belfast

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man and a woman in Belfast on Monday.

Steven Arthur Andre McBrine, 35, appeared in handcuffs at Belfast's Laganside Magistrates' Court on St Stephen's Day.

He did not speak but nodded to indicate he understood the charges against him.

The bodies of Frances Murray, 37, and Joseph Dutton, 47, were discovered at around 12.55pm at a flat in Kinnaird Close on Monday, December 23.

According to the BBC, a detective inspector said the defendant had made full admissions in relation to the incident.

He also said that McBrine, of Kinnaird Close, lived in close proximity to the deceased.

The court heard the three had been out drinking and a dispute had later arisen.

Blood-soaked clothing

Police have appealed for information, and want to locate a bag of blood-soaked clothing they believe was discarded in the area.

The bag is described as being a white carrier-type bag with orange lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 885 23/12/19.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

McBrine has been remanded in custody to appear in court again on January 23.