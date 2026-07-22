Remains of a further 22 infants discovered at former Tuam mother and baby home in Co. Galway

THE REMAINS of a further 22 infants have been discovered at the site of a former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co. Galway.

It brings to 99 the total number of remains of infants unearthed at the site, which was operated as a home by the Catholic order, the Bon Secours Sisters, from 1925 until 1961.

The remains discovered during the most recent period of excavation were found in coffins but as with previous discoveries, there were no surface markers to indicate any burials.

The coffins were found as part of a hand excavation of a plot adjacent to where the previous remains were discovered.

It is believed the remains of up to 796 children could be buried on the site after the discovery of death certificates for children born at the home for whom there was no burial information.

The Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam (ODAIT), which is behind the excavation, is set to meet survivors and family members tomorrow.

"This is an important opportunity for survivors and family members to update them on its work and outline its approach to forensic analysis," said ODAIT.

Those present will also be able to question the ODAIT team about the ongoing excavation work.

ODAIT said it had collected an additional seven DNA reference samples during the last six weeks, bring the total number of samples taken to 62.

The organisation is continuing to engage with all potential relatives, pending legislation that would include first cousins as family members who are eligible provide a DNA sample.

It has encouraged anyone who believes they may have a family member buried at the site of the former mother and baby home to contact them.

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