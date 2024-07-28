Man appears in court charged with murder of Michael O'Dwyer
A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of father-of-two Michael O'Dwyer in Norfolk.

Tyrone Busch, 40, of St Withburga Lane, Dereham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 26.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance at Norwich Crown Court this coming Tuesday, July 30.

At 5am last Sunday, July 21, paramedics were called to an address in Dereham following reports that a man at the property was unwell.

A man in his 30s was taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, where he sadly passed away later that evening.

While formal coroner inquest proceedings are still pending, the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Mr O'Dwyer, who is also known as Michael Spooner.

According to his social media accounts, Mr O'Dwyer was originally from Co. Tipperary.

Police were notified of the death on Tuesday, July 23, and enquiries revealed a serious assault had occurred outside the Red Lion Public House in Dereham on Saturday evening, July 20.

A Home Office post-mortem examination carried out this week gave the provisional cause of death as a traumatic head injury.

In a statement issued through Norfolk Constabulary, Mr O'Dwyer's family described him as 'a kind and gentle soul who always saw the best in people and wanted the best for them'.

It added: "He is greatly loved by his family and his many, many friends and that love will always remain.

"Michael adored his two sons and has been taken from them far too soon."

