Man appears in court over alleged assault and endangerment at Donegal heritage site

A MAN has appeared in court in Donegal charged in connection with an alleged assault and endangerment in the county over the weekend.

Gardai were called to the Grianán of Aileach site in Inishowen at around 10pm on Sunday, March 31.

They had received reports of a disturbance at the ancient monument which is situated on a hilltop 250m above sea level.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested on the night, appeared before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court yesterday afternoon.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to the alleged incident to come forward.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, especially those who were present at Grianán of Aileach on Sunday evening and observed a red Kia Sportage in the vicinity,” they state.

“Additionally, road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 9320540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.