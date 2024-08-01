Man arrested after drugs worth £75k found in PSNI raid with UK Border Force

A MAN has been arrested after drugs worth an estimated £75k were found in a raid on a property in south Belfast.

PSNI detectives, working in partnership with UK Border Force officials, seized the drugs and made an arrest following a search in a property in the Botanic area of the city.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested, the PSNI have confirmed.

“[On the morning of] Wednesday, July 31, we carried out a search of a property in the Botanic area of the city,” Detective Inspector Kelly, from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, confirmed.

“As a result of the operation we seized Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £75,000.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of a number of drugs-related offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

“He remains in custody at this time as enquiries into the investigation continue.”

Det Insp Kelly added: “We continue to work closely with our partners in the Organised Crime Task Force and the Police Service is committed to removing illegal drugs from our streets.

“This particular case has all the hallmarks of organised criminal gang involvement.

“These drugs would have been distributed amongst our community by criminals who are only interested in maintaining their lifestyles and in community control.”

The PSNI went on to urge anyone with information about drug dealing in their area to contact them.

“I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101,” Det Insp Kelly said.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”